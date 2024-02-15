Overflowing sewers in Walton resulted in sewage finding its way into the North Sea last week after bad weather.

The sewage from the town's main pumping station is understood to have sparked a pollution alert on the Safer Seas and Rivers Service apps.

A spokesman for Anglian Water said: “A BeachAware alert was raised on February 11 at Walton following a storm discharge after heavy rainfall in the area.

"The overflow operated as it should to protect homes and businesses from flooding.

“While any discharges have been predominately rainwater, our BeachAware system notifies Surfers Against Sewage Safer Seas app as a precaution, so people can make educated decisions about swimming in the sea.

“Walton bathing water is currently classified as Good under the standards of the Bathing Water Directive.

“We recognise that CSOs are no longer the right solution when sewers become overloaded with rainwater.

“As part of our next business plan, we have proposed £1 billion of investment from 2025 to 2030 to tackle them further, including nearly £5 million to reducing storm spills at Frinton, Jaywick and St Osyth-Point Clear.”