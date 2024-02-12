Officers had been searching for Ronnie Benjamin, 18, who was reported missing on Thursday, Essex Police says.

The search has now been "halted" after the body of a man was located in Brentwood on Sunday.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Although formal identification is yet to be carried out, Ronnie’s family have been informed of the development and are being supported by officers.

"Our thoughts continue to be with Ronnie’s family and loved ones at this very difficult time."

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The family and loved ones of Mr Benjamin have been updated and are aware of Essex Police's referral to the IOPC, the force says.