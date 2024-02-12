Members of the public have been urged not to worry as the police station, in Victoria Avenue, Southend, close to the city centre, has been temporarily shut and evacuated to enable specialists to safely dispose of an "unexploded device".

Those who need to contact police in Southend today are told not to visit the station.

An Essex Police spokesman: "We have temporarily closed and evacuated Southend Police Station this afternoon as a precaution, so please don’t worry if you see lots of activity at the police station.

"We have taken this precaution to enable us to safely dispose of an unexploded device.

"A specialist explosive ordnance disposal unit will be attending the station to dispose of the device.

"Please do not visit the station if you need to contact the police in Southend today."

To send Essex Police in the city information about an ongoing investigation or share something they have seen as a witness, members of the public can make a report via the website or by using the online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit esxpol.uk/NX4ZE to find out more about the website reporting services.

Alternatively, call police by dialling 101.