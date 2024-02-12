Wilf Elliott flew to Sweden last week to hand over a charcoal drawing of the music star, real name Tim Bergling, to his dad at an interactive tribute museum – the Avicii Experience.

The 20-year-old, from Clacton, was saddened by the death of his idol, who took his own life in 2018 aged 28, and said it was “very surreal” to meet his dad, Klas Bergling, who signed his tattoo of the DJ.

He was inspired to draw the musician after visiting the museum last year.

Inked - Wilf showed Klas Bergling his tattoo of Avicii (Image: Wilf Elliott)

“After I visited, I thought it could be a great opportunity to draw one of my favourite artists and see if I could get my artwork on display,” he said.

“At first it was very surreal to be able to draw someone who was as well known as Tim and to be able to hand it to his dad was a very proud moment.”

Wilf spent about 60 hours perfecting the piece in his spare time around his job as a tattoo artist at the Loveless Tattoo Lounge in Colchester.

Surreal - Wilf travelled to Sweden on his own to meet Klas (Image: Wilf Elliott)

His artistic talent emerged during the coronavirus pandemic while he was looking for a hobby.

He said: “During lockdown I decided to try and find a passion and during my GCSEs, art was one of my favourite subjects.

“I spoke to my mum and bought some pencils online and got drawing celebrities I liked at the time, posting them on Instagram and my followers tagged the celebs.

“A few of them like Gareth Bale and AJ Tracey liked and shared my posts and I thought I must be doing something right, so I carried on.”

Talented - Wilf shows off his creation (Image: Wilf Elliott)

The tattoo artist’s love of Avicii started after hearing his track The Nights while playing the Fifa 15 video game on his Xbox as a youngster.

“I absolutely loved that song,” he said. “I played it over and over and delved into his other albums.”

Following his death, the DJ’s parents set up the Tim Bergling Foundation to tackle mental health awareness and suicide prevention.