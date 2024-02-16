The Rolph Church of England Primary School, in High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken, has been give the greenlight to install 123 solar panels to its pitched and flat roofs.

The plans were originally for 158 panels but had to be revised after Essex County Council’s heritage department raised concerns.

They feared the panels could result in damage to the fabric and significance of the historic buildings, as well as impact negatively on the character and appearance of a building in a conservation area.

The reduction of solar panels, however, convinced planning bosses to give the school the go-ahead to pursue the project.

In a planning statement, the school highlighted the panels would reflect the school’s ambition to deliver zero-carbon electricity and an “energy literacy educational programme”.

“The visual appearance of the solar panels is considered appropriate for the school building," it added.

"It enhances the visionary appearance of the site as an up-to-date centre for learning, creating responsible citizens for tomorrow’s world with an appreciation for their surroundings and a duty of care for the environment.

“The panels will provide a sustainable and “green” future the school community wants to adopt.

“The panels enable the school to further improve its decarbonisation journey, as well as teaching and learning about how to live more sustainably.

“It is therefore considered the panels would have a positive impact on the school’s image and its goals to use its buildings.”

The total capacity of the solar panels will be 70kWp peak power.