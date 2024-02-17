Essex Police officers use cars, motorcycles, marine boats and push bikes on a daily basis while responding to incidents across the county.

Latest data as of January 18 shows the force has 242 cars, 74 vans, eight motorcycles, 54 push bikes and two boat bikes.

Vehicles include a Vauxhall Corsa, Ford Focus, Peugeot 308, Vauxhall Astra, Toyota Corolla, Volvo V90 hybrid and more.

Some details, however, including the number plates of marked vehicles, were not been disclosed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “Disclosure of full information on fleet, such as full Vehicle Registration Numbers (VRN’s), could be of intelligence value to a person or persons with criminal or malicious intent.

“Full disclosure could provide and enable targeted malicious actions, be that some form of attack on an operational unit or avoiding that unit for example where strengths and weakness may be perceived (whether incorrectly or not).

“The recent high profile case of Sarah Everard’s murder and the fact that the perpetrator was in a police car when he committed the crime cannot be ignored.

“Although this was not a cloned vehicle, the suggestion that a cloned vehicle could also be used in such a crime and would provide a level of credibility to the driver, is clearly demonstrated.”