Officers attend various venues offering crime prevention advice across the district.

Residents have the chance to speak with an officer in person, as well as discuss concerns or potential issues in the community.

Events have included the Essex Wildlife Trust Naze Discovery Centre in Walton, where rural engagement officers were on hand to check dogs’ microchips and offer advice regarding rural crime.

Essex County Fire and Rescue provided home safety advice and free smoke alarms.

Other locations officers visited last week were Jaywick, Clacton, St Osyth and Manningtree.

A spokesman said: “We are always looking for new locations, please let us know if you have somewhere you would like us to visit with a ‘Let’s Talk’ event in Tendring or a local Community group.

Suggestions can be sent to dedicated email address tendringcpt@essex.pnn.police.uk.

‘Lest Talk’ events and engagement events are advertised on the Essex Police at esxpol.uk/6zYt8.