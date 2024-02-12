The BBC has confirmed the gallery in Colchester city centre will be one of the venues throughout the UK where the show’s team, including presenter Fiona Bruce, will be visiting this summer - on Friday, June 14.

Fiona said she is “always drawn in by a moving personal story” ahead of the 59-year-old filming her 17th series of the show where antiques and rare collectibles are regularly discovered in attics before being valued at thousands of pounds.

The show, which was first broadcast in 1979 with presenter Bruce Parker, celebrates its 45th anniversary this year.

Presenter - Fiona Bruce is the current host of Antiques Roadshow (Image: BBC/PA)

Fiona, who joined Antiques Roadshow in 2008, said: “A new series of the Antiques Roadshow begins again and I, for one, can’t wait.

“Travelling the length and breadth of the UK to see what the great British public have pulled out of their attics and off their shelves.

“I know we’ll see items of great quality and value – but I’m always drawn in by a moving personal story too.

“They are what often stick longest in my memory. And I’m determined to improve my record on ‘basic, better, best’. Surely I’ve got to get more of them right this year.”

Venue - Antiques Roadshow is coming to Firstsite in Colchester

To apply for tickets and to showcase items, go to bbc.co.uk/antiquesroadshow.

What’s on at Firstsite in Colchester in 2024?





The venue in Lewis Gardens, off Colchester High Street, has an exciting roster of events planned this year.

As well as a huge range of art exhibitions, its on-site cinema shows films like the new twist on the modern classic Mean Girls and the latest film from Illumination, the creators of Minions and Despicable Me – Migration.

Firstsite also holds several classes and workshops like a street dance class which will take place for eight to 14 year olds on Tuesday afternoon, and a weekly music club for 11 to 14 year olds.

To find out more about events at Firstsite, visit firstsite.uk.