ESSEX schoolchildren have returned to school for their last week of teaching before the spring half term.
Pupils in the county will have a week off school after packing away their books on Friday.
This includes schools in the Essex County Council, Southend Council, and Thurrock Council areas.
Essex term dates 2024
Here’s a list of all the upcoming school holidays in Essex in the current academic year:
- Spring half term: Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23
- Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12
- Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6
- Summer half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31
- Summer holiday: Wednesday, July 24 to Friday, August 30
When is the next bank holiday in England?
These are the bank holidays to look forward to this year:
- March 29: Good Friday
- April 1: Easter Monday
- May 6: Early May bank holiday
- May 27: Spring bank holiday
- August 26: Summer bank holiday
- December 25: Christmas Day
- December 26: Boxing Day
