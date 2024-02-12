Pupils in the county will have a week off school after packing away their books on Friday.

This includes schools in the Essex County Council, Southend Council, and Thurrock Council areas.

Essex term dates 2024

Here’s a list of all the upcoming school holidays in Essex in the current academic year:

Spring half term: Monday, February 19 to Friday, February 23

Easter holiday: Friday, March 29 to Friday, April 12

Early May bank holiday: Monday, May 6

Summer half term: Monday, May 27 to Friday, May 31

Summer holiday: Wednesday, July 24 to Friday, August 30

When is the next bank holiday in England?





These are the bank holidays to look forward to this year: