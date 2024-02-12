The Oakwood Inn, in Holland-on-Sea, was struck by lightning in June 2023, which caused a massive blaze, destroying the roof of the building, parts of which date back to the 15th Century.

Landlady Lauren Sutherland, who runs the pub with her wife Lauren Finch, heard a “massive explosion” while she was cooking in the pub.

The fire, which was attended by eight fire crews, left the pub and the flat above it uninhabitable for months.

Holland-on-Sea’s community came together after the incident to support the watering hole and a fundraiser on GoFundMe raised several thousand pounds to help the family during their time of need.

Now, the pub has reopened its doors, after being shut for more than half a year for refurbishments.

Lauren Sutherland said: “It’s been a tough eight months, but we are finally ready.

“Thank you all for the continued support and well wishes over the past eight months.

“Also, for showing so much love and generosity.

"I will never be able to relay in words how truly grateful we all are.

“So instead, I have put my heart and soul into rebuilding our beautiful old lady.

“I hope you all like what we have done with the place.

"I’m thinking she’s had a much-needed facelift, but she hasn’t lost her character."