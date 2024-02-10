Police were called to Dorset Avenue in Great Baddow at around 2.30pm on Friday following reports of a suspicious male.

Officers quickly attended and after engaging with the man, attended an address in Readers Court.

They found a seriously injured woman inside a property.

Despite paramedics' best efforts, the woman, in her 60s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Rob Kirby, detective chief superintendent of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “I know that this will cause this quiet community great concern and fully understand they will have questions about what has happened, but I would ask that people don’t speculate.

“We are working to establish the facts leading up to the woman’s death and we will remain at the scene whilst we carry out our enquiries.

“I would like to reassure the community that we will be conducting high visibility patrols in the Great Baddow area for several days.

“And whilst officers are at the scene, please feel free to approach them and they will listen to your concerns.

“I’d ask anyone who has information or footage of any part of the incident, particularly in the areas of Readers Court and Dorset Avenue that could help our investigation, to get in contact.”

Quote incident 579 of February 9 when contacting Essex Police with further information.