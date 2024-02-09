The London-bound A12 is closed after a crash between junction 26 at Stanway and junction 25 near Marks Tey on Friday afternoon, National Highways said.

In a statement on its website, the agency said the crash “has resulted in a significant fuel spillage across the road surface”.

“Service providers are arranging clean up of the spillage,” it said.

“The closure is expected to remain ongoing throughout the afternoon and possibly into the evening depending on the damage caused to the road surface.”

An ambulance was called to the A12 this afternoon (Image: Newsquest)

A diversion route is in place.

LIVE UPDATES: Colchester gridlocked after crash involving 'at least four cars' on A12

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service confirmed ambulance crews attended the scene earlier today.

A statement said: "We were called at 2.35pm with reports of a collision on the A12 near Stanway.

"We sent an ambulance and an ambulance officer vehicle. One person was taken to Colchester Hospital for further care."

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service confirmed it was not called to the incident.

The crash has led to widespread bottlenecks across Colchester, with drivers on main routes across the city including Cymbeline Way and Mile End Road getting caught in tailbacks.

A driver on the Colchester-bound carriageway said they had seen a lorry “jackknifed across the road”.

Another eyewitness said they believe “at least four cars were involved”.

They said: "I've just driven past in the other direction near Tollgate and the road is closed going towards London.

“It's backed up everything and is completely closed, causing chaos. It looks like at least four cars were involved."

Essex Police has been approached for comment.