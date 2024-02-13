I was lucky enough to join the volunteer troupe on one of their litter picks beginning at The Triangle Shopping Centre.

The group of nine people and two dogs, including David Wallace of RiverCare and BeachCare, arrived at the centre at 10am to begin clearing Frinton of its litter.

The session included a first-time Frombler, Maggie, as well as returning Frombles, Leslie and Mike Calame, who have been a part of the group for four years.

Leaders - David Wallace, programme officer for BeachCare and RiverCare, and Emily Whitworth Lagadec, leader of Frinton Frombles (Image: Newsquest)

Emily Whitworth Lagadec, the leader of the Frinton Frombles, gave out bag holders, gloves and litter pickers before signing everyone in.

There was a lovely sense of community spirit and fun inklings of competitiveness of who could collect the most litter, who could find the strangest object and raced for the same bit of litter.

Many people walked together chatting and catching up, whereas others decided to litter pick alone, allowing anyone to get involved.

Banner - All the litter-pickers with a RiverCare and BeachCare banner (Image: Newsquest)

Group members walked around The Triangle, Frinton Park, and its surrounding areas, collecting litter from the road, pavement and surrounding vegetation.

I found the objects I picked up the most were cigarette butts, plastic wrappers and cans.

Find - David Wallace and Maggie found a trolley whilst out litter-picking (Image: Newsquest)

At one point, in Frinton Park, I came across dozens of crisp packets and four beer cans which were still half full.

The group was called back to The Triangle after an hour and a half of litter picking to leave the bags out for Tendring Council to collect the next day.

Couple - Mike and Leslie Calame in the forest they litter-picked (Image: Newsquest)

Litter picking is a worthwhile activity and I found it relaxed my mind.

All I thought about was where the next piece of litter was, how much litter I had collected and how to avoid the mud of Frinton Park.

I would encourage everyone to join the Frombles on a litter pick as you can meet new people, enjoy the outdoors and help out the community and environment.

Equipment for the group was been provided by the BeachCare and RiverCare groups.

For those outside of Frinton, you can find your local litter-picking group at keepbritaintidy.org.

For more information about Frinton Frombles and to get involved go to the Frinton Frombles Facebook Page.