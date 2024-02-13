Vandals threw paint on a house in Wellesley Road, Clacton, in the early hours on Friday.

The bizarre attack has left the resident upset and puzzled.

They said: “We heard a splattering noise at 1am and discovered there was paint on the windows."

The outside of the house, which was white, was daubed in red paint, which also covered the windows of the ground floor and parts of the second floor, as well as the door.

“Waking up this morning we discovered someone had thrown paint on the flat below us," the added.

The residents of the address in Wellesley Road contacted the police as soon as they became aware of the extent of the matter.

“We reported it to the police straight away, by calling 101. They said they were going to look into it.”

Essex Police have confirmed the force is investigating the incident.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are investigating a report of criminal damage to a residence in Wellesley Road, Clacton, in which it was reported that red paint was daubed on a property on Friday February 9.

“Anyone who has information that could help our investigation is asked to contact us and quote 42/21584/24.”

Tendring Council leader Mark Stephenson, who is also councillor for the St John’s ward in Clacton, said: “Vandalism in any way, shape or form is not condoned by the council.

“This is obviously a police matter, and I am sure they will deal with it appropriately.”

Residents in Tendring can report anti-social behaviour, such as graffiti, in their areas by getting in touch online, by email, by phone or writing and are urged to get in touch with police with any information regarding anti-social behaviour.