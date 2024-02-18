Little Box Productions will be launching a brand new Frinton Comedy Club next month.

The club will run four times a year, bi-monthly outside of the summer period, and host some brilliant line-ups of talented comedians.

Emma Filby, the producer of the club, said: “I am very excited to offer a regular comedy club to Frinton-on-sea, and indeed the wider Tendring district.”

Tendring has a large and diverse population and the new comedy club aims to add yet another offering to the community.

Headliner - Joseph Wilson (Image: Frinton Comedy Club)

Emma said: “It’s comedy on your doorstep, saving you the cost of heading into other Essex towns and cities to access top-quality comedians”

A trio of comedians will open the first performance on March 8 at the McGrigor Hall.

The comedy club will kick-start with host Joseph Wilson, who has performed at many comedy clubs around the world, including Comedy Club London.

He recently came in second place in the Laugh Factory’s ‘International Trump Impersonation Competition’, which received 70 million views across BBC News, SKY News, CNN, NPR, Al-Jazeera networks.

Comedian - Michael Akadiri (Image: Frinton Comedy Club)

Wilson will be joined by headliners Michael Akadiri and Rob Deering.

Michael’s 2022 Edinburgh Fringe debut was a great success, with his show ‘No Scrubs’ selling out the run and being nominated for NextUp’s Biggest Award in Comedy.

The subsequent UK tour in early 2023 was a hit and the critically acclaimed show is now available to view as a special on Michael’s YouTube channel.

Funnyman - Rob Deering (Image: Frinton Comedy Club)

Rob Deering is one of the most in-demand headliners on the UK circuit, he’s toured nationally and performed solo shows at the Edinburgh Fringe many times since starting out as a comedian in 2000.

His late-night, live-music comedy pop quiz ‘Beat This’ is a festival institution on London’s South Bank, and at Wales’ Green Man.

The doors will open at 7pm and the event will begin at 8pm.

Tickets are £18.50.

To buy tickets go to mylocalboxoffice.co.uk and for more information go to the Frinton Comedy Club Facebook Page.