The Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society will be performing Play On, by Rick Abbot, at Clacton's West Cliff Theatre.

Performances will take place at the Tower Road venue from March 7 to March 9.

Rehearsals - The cast rehearsing their lines (Image: Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society)

Charlotte Root, chairman of Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society, said: "This is going to be a very funny play.

"It will be a great evening full of entertainment in a lovely venue, you won't be disappointed."

Line - The cast preparing for the show (Image: Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society)

"This is the hilarious story of a theatre group trying desperately to put on a play in spite of maddening interference from a haughty author who keeps revising the script.

"Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show, Act II is the near disastrous dress rehearsal, and the final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does.

"When the author decides to give a speech on the state of the modern theatre during the curtain calls, the audience is treated to a madcap climax and a thoroughly hilarious romp. Even the sound effects reap their share of laughter."

Ring - One of the actresses' with a phone (Image: Clacton Amateur Dramatic Society)

The performance follows a community theatre troupe in their rehearsals of an original murder mystery.

Luckily, the authoress allows the cash-strapped group to perform the show for free, however, she constantly adds new scenes, and new characters and changes who the killer is, all during the build-up to the play's opening night.

David Thompson, director of Play On, said: "Rehearsals have been going from strength to strength since they began in December. The cast now have their books down and are polishing their parts."

Performances will begin at 7.30pm, plus there will be a Saturday matinee showing at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £11, including a booking fee.

For more information go to westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 43 33 44 (option 1).