A new housing development at Flint Grange has been left without a pedestrian footpath to connect the estate to the rest of the village.

The development offers a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes, and residents, who moved in as early as two years ago, were hoping to see a proper footpath installed.

The site was originally earmarked for industrial and warehousing needs, but the need for more housing led to the change of use, with developer Kevin Britton being given outline permission in 2015 for up to 250 homes.

Detailed plans by Persimmon Homes and Britton Developments for the project were submitted in 2019 and were approved by Tendring Council.

Resident Sally Webber said: “We bought our home three years ago and moved in about two years ago, but there is no pedestrian access off-site.

“In summer, it is fine, but this time of year it is very dangerous.

"Mums with their pushchairs have to get on the road and I’ve even seen a pushchair fall over.”

Residents of Flint Grange use the roads to get off the estate, having to use the non-lit roundabout or walk through mud.

Residents say it is not comfortable or safe to use.

“We were promised to get something sorted soon, but nothing has been done despite me contacting the developers," added Mrs Webber.

“It’s been three years now and I’ve asked numerous times when something will be done."

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “Residents will be aware that there is an existing pedestrian footpath link serving the site from Tellin Way.

“This allows people to use the nearby amenities to the south of our development site.

“We remain committed to providing an additional footpath access onto Thorpe Road, subject to agreement with the highway authority on scheduling the works and hope that this can be delivered shortly.”