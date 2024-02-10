Essex building firm Vistry Homes Limited, part of the Vistry Group, saw their plans to build 16 new homes in Kirby Cross approved by Tendring Council.

The plans suggest using the 0.45-hectare site for three two-bedroom houses, four three-bedroom and nine four-bedroom homes with a total of 35 car parking spaces.

Private rear gardens will be included at a minimum of 50sqm for the two-bedroom homes and 100sqm for the houses with three and four bedrooms on the land east of Halstead Road.

A report said: “The proposed layout reflects the surrounding pattern of development and is within the residential development area of the parameters Plan as approved as part of the outline consent.

“This development provides a total of 12 units and will include a contribution towards Affordable Housing equivalent to 30 per cent in accordance with planning policy.

“Affordable housing will be provided through an off-site financial contribution.

“Overall, the scheme will provide additional homes within an area where the principle of development has already been accepted.

“The scheme will not compromise the design or land use objectives set out within the original proposals.”

Tendring Council’s planning committee approved the plans despite objections from residents.

A resident said: ”Kirby-le-Soken Village Preservation Society has spent the past five years sending objections to new house building in this area.

“The whole area is overdeveloped. This used to be a rural community of villages, divided by a green gap.

Another resident said: “The infrastructure and services cannot support yet more people and traffic despite the work in progress at Halstead Road that locals have had to suffer for months. It won't solve anything.

“Kirby Cross will soon be joined to Kirby-le-Soken if developers have their way, thus, spoiling once peaceful villages. “

Essex County Council highlighted the lack of surplus childcare, primary and secondary education, as well as libraries and secondary school transport in the area, which would not be able to accommodate the proposed new homes.