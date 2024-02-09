Esther Martin, 68, died on Saturday after being attacked by two dogs inside an address in Hillman Avenue while visiting her 11-year-old grandson.

Police were yet to confirm the breeds of the dogs involved, however speculation was they were XL Bully type dogs.

The force has now confirmed this to be true.

Cordon - floral tributes were left at the scene (Image: Newsquest)

A spokesman said: “We can now confirm both the dogs which fatally attacked Esther Martin in Jaywick at the weekend were XL Bullies.

“ Two dogs were destroyed at the property by specialist officers who responded to the incident.”

'We owe it to Esther to get this right'





Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver said: “I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got the information right and established the facts.

“We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair.

“XL Bully is not a breed of dog in itself, but a sub-category of the American Bully and identifying categories of a breed can be a complex process.

“It requires a police-trained dog expert to examine the physical features of the dog against specific measurements, in line with the guidelines published by the Government.

“A forensic post-mortem was also carried out by a veterinary scientist and through this combination it was confirmed the dogs were XL Bullies.

Banned - an XL Bully (Image: PA)

“A team of experienced detectives are continuing their investigation into Esther’s death and continue to make good progress.

“They are committed to getting the answers her family needs about what happened and why.

“Specially trained family liaison officers are also continuing to support them.”

Chief Supt Weaver added: “I again want to express our thanks to the members of the public who bravely tried to save Esther before our officers arrived on the scene.

“What you did was hugely courageous and a reflection of the values of the community of Jaywick.

“I also want to again praise the unflinching bravery and professionalism of the officers who attended and whose actions ensured the community was safe.”

Attack - the incident happened on Saturday (Image: PA)

Man on bail

A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences remains on bail until March 5.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the incident on Saturday to come forward.

A special portal for information from the public has been set up by the police.

Anyone with information can access it here.

GoFundMe page launched

Hundreds of pounds have already been donated after a GoFundMe was launched following Esther's death.

Her daughter, Sonia Martin, launched the fundraiser and says donations will “cover the costs of the funeral alongside any future costs we incur as a family surrounding our mother’s death”.

Tragic - Esther Martin, who died in Jaywick on Saturday (Image: Essex Police/PA)

She wrote: “My sister Kelly, my brother Paul, Esther’s beloved brother and myself, along with our extended families have all been touched by the messages of condolence.

“We have been asked where donations can be made in memorial of our mother.”

Sonia also thanked everyone who tried to help her mum.

She added: “We would also like to take this time to again thank everyone involved in trying to save our mother.

“There isn’t enough words to thank you for what you tried to do.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/esther-martin.