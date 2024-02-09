Police announced on Friday they had made their arrest as part of the criminal investigation department’s probe into four knifepoint robberies which took place on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

The first incident took place at 2.30pm on Monday in Marine Parade East, when five boys on bikes are said to have approached a member of the public and demanded they hand over their wallet, keys, and Trapstar jacket.

At 5.40pm the same day, two suspects who were again riding bikes are said to have approached two members of the public in an alleyway between Wellesley Road and Cambridge Road.

Incident – one of the alleged knifepoint robberies reportedly took place in an alleyway near Cambridge Road (Image: Google Street View)

It is alleged the suspects threatened them both with a knife before stealing their phones and bank cards.

Police have described the bikes as being “distinctive, BMX style bikes”, one of which has gold rimmed wheels and a money printed design.

Another is believed to be black and blue in colour, with front suspension forks.

The following day, on Tuesday 6, Essex Police received a report at 5pm of a suspected knifepoint robbery near the bridge over Pier Gap, where a member of the public is said to have been approached by a suspect wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

The suspect is alleged to have threatened the person and stolen their mobile phone.

Further investigations by police led officers arresting a 16-year-old boy on suspicion or robbery on Wednesday, February 7, before releasing him on bail.

Arrest – a 16-yaer-old boy has been arrested and bailed, Essex Police has said (Image: Newsquest)

Police have now put out an appeal asking anyone who may have witnessed anything in Clacton earlier this week to contact them, and to supply any CCTV, dashcam, or ring doorbell footage which could assist with the force with their enquiries.

People should also contact the police if anyone has been offered phones or a Trapstar jacket for sale.

The police can be contacted using the online live chat service available between 10am and 9pm Monday to Friday, with anonymous reports reportable by calling 0800 555 111.

Police asked people to quote the crime reference number 42/20163/24.