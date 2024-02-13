Atlantic Spa Limited applied for planning permission to build single-storey dwellings with car parking, open space and a woodland walk at the end of Thorpe Road.

The plans suggested 40 car parking spaces for 13 market houses and seven affordable homes on the three-hectare site.

A planning statement, provided by the builder, said: “In its favour, the development would support a prosperous economy as there would be some economic benefits during construction and from the subsequent spend of future occupants in the local economy.”

Yet, planning bosses at Tendring Council refused the application following a review.

In a decision notice, the committee said: “The development, including the erection of 20 additional dwellings as well as the associated hardstanding to allow for vehicular manoeuvring and parking, would contribute to the gradual erosion of the countryside and have a harmful impact on local landscape character, thereby contrary to the above local and national planning policies.

“Furthermore, the long and narrow access to serve this number of dwellings is not in keeping with the character of the area and could set a harmful precedent for other similarly poor forms of development.

“Given this, the development will appear incongruous and out of keeping with the area's existing character, and overall fails to adhere with the above local and national planning policies.”

Further grounds for the refusal mentioned in the decision were the land falling outside of the Settlement Development boundary for Kirby Cross and the increased traffic, noise and light disturbance to neighbours.

Residents shared their objections, saying the development would strain the infrastructure even more, as well as put more pressure on services in the area.

A resident said: “This is the second phase, five houses are currently being built on the plot.

“More buildings leading to a road network that already can't cope - Thorpe Road gets busy, Thorpe-le-Soken is gridlocked at rush hour and there are regular queues of cars going towards Frinton which is multiplied by holidaymakers every summer.”