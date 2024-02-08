Ravens Academy, Clacton County High School, and White Hall Academy are among the 46 schools in Essex affected by collapse-prone reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) included in a school rebuilding programme announced by the government today.

Almost 40 per cent of the 119 schools included in the programme, which will see at least one building rebuilt or refurbished, across England are in the county.

Affected - Raac was found at Clacton County High School (Image: Steve Brading)

Funding for Raac schools in Clacton

Another 22 schools in Essex will receive grants to fund the removal of Raac from their buildings where works will typically be smaller in scale, including Cann Hall Primary School and Tendring Technology College.

Education secretary Gillian Keegan told schools to close buildings where the lightweight building material was present just days before the start of the school year in September last year.

Education secretary - Gillian Keegan

Ms Keegan said: “Nothing is more important to me than the safety of every child and member of staff in school.

“We will continue to work closely with schools and colleges as we take the next step to permanently remove Raac from affected buildings.

“I want to thank all schools, colleges and local authorities who have worked tirelessly with the department to ensure all children remain in face-to-face education.”