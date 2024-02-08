BUILDINGS affected by crumbling concrete at 46 schools across Essex will be rebuilt or refurbished, the government has announced.
The government said today buildings made with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) at 119 schools across England, 39 per cent of which are in the county, will be included in its school rebuilding programme.
Another 22 schools in Essex will receive grants to fund the removal of Raac from their buildings where works will typically be smaller in scale.
Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “Nothing is more important to me than the safety of every child and member of staff in school.
“We will continue to work closely with schools and colleges as we take the next step to permanently remove Raac from affected buildings.
“I want to thank all schools, colleges and local authorities who have worked tirelessly with the department to ensure all children remain in face-to-face education.”
The Essex schools included in the school rebuilding programme
Here is a list of the 46 schools across the county where buildings will be rebuilt or refurbished:
- Elm Hall Primary School
- Priory Primary School, Bicknacre
- Southview School
- Spring Meadow Primary School & School House Nursery
- Merrylands Primary School
- Ortu Corringham Primary School and Nursery
- Ravens Academy
- Anglo European School
- Arthur Bugler Primary School
- Barnes Farm Junior School
- Baynards Primary School
- Beehive Lane Community Primary School
- Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
- Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
- Clacton County High School
- East Tilbury Primary School
- Elmstead Primary School
- Eversley Primary School
- Great Leighs Primary School
- Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
- Hatfield Heath Primary School
- Hatfield Peverel St Andrew's Junior School
- Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
- Hillhouse CofE Primary School
- Hockley Primary School
- Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
- Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
- Katherine Semar Infant School
- Katherine Semar Junior School
- Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
- Kingsdown School
- Lubbins Park Primary Academy
- Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
- Springfield Primary School
- St Clere's School
- St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, Rowhedge
- The Billericay School
- The Bromfords School
- The FitzWimarc School
- The Gilberd School
- The Honywood Community Science School
- Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form Centre
- White Court School
- White Hall Academy and Nursery
- Winter Gardens Academy
- Wyburns Primary School
These 22 Essex schools will receive grants to fund the removal of Raac:
- Cann Hall Primary School
- Manningtree High School
- Shoeburyness High School
- Thameside Primary School
- Buttsbury Junior School
- Steeple Bumpstead Primary School
- Broomfield Primary School
- Cherry Tree Academy
- Chipping Ongar Primary School
- Harwich and Dovercourt High School
- Jerounds Primary Academy
- Lambourne Primary School
- Mersea Island School
- Roding Valley High School
- St Helena School
- Stanway Fiveways Primary School
- Tendring Technology College
- The Ramsey Academy, Halstead
- The Thomas Lord Audley School
- Water Lane Primary Academy
- Wells Park School
- Woodville Primary School
