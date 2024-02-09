McDonalds, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, closed on January 30 due to pest sightings within the shop.

Customers were left puzzled when a sign appeared on the window of McDonald’s saying the branch had closed.

The note said the closure was a result of technical issues before bosses revealed the real issue.

A spokesman for McDonald's previously said: "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us.

“After an initial fault with the drinks machine, followed by a pest sighting, we made the decision to temporarily close our Clacton restaurant so a full investigation could take place.

“We have alerted Tendring Council and will continue to liaise with our pest control partners on when we can safely re-open.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

The eatery is yet to announce a reopening date.