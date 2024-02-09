A McDonald's branch in Clacton remains closed a week after a "pest sighting" forced the store to close its doors temporarily.
McDonalds, in Pier Avenue, Clacton, closed on January 30 due to pest sightings within the shop.
Customers were left puzzled when a sign appeared on the window of McDonald’s saying the branch had closed.
The note said the closure was a result of technical issues before bosses revealed the real issue.
A spokesman for McDonald's previously said: "Food safety and hygiene is of the utmost importance to us.
“After an initial fault with the drinks machine, followed by a pest sighting, we made the decision to temporarily close our Clacton restaurant so a full investigation could take place.
“We have alerted Tendring Council and will continue to liaise with our pest control partners on when we can safely re-open.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."
The eatery is yet to announce a reopening date.
