An online crowdfunding page to raise money for the funeral of Esther Martin, 68, who was killed by two dogs in Jaywick on Saturday, was set up on Thursday morning.

Hundreds of pounds have been donated within a few hours of the page going live on the online fundraising platform GoFundMe.

Esther’s daughter, Sonia Martin, launched the fundraiser and says donations will “cover the costs of the funeral alongside any future costs we incur as a family surrounding our mother’s death”.

Investigating - Essex Police officers in Hillman Avenue (Image: PA)

She wrote: “My sister Kelly, my brother Paul, Esther’s beloved brother and myself, along with our extended families have all been touched by the messages of condolence.

“We have been asked where donations can be made in memorial of our mother.”

Esther died on Saturday after being attacked by two dogs inside an address in Hillman Avenue while visiting her 11-year-old grandson.

Essex Police has not yet confirmed the breed of the dogs, but Sonia has previously said they were of the XL bully breed – which was banned earlier this month.

Cordon - floral tributes were left at the scene (Image: NQ)

'Thanks for trying to save mum'





Addressing reporters outside Clacton police station on Sunday, Chief Supt Glen Pavelin thanked local people who tried to get into the house to help Esther.

Sonia has also thanked everyone who tried to help her mum.

She added: “We would also like to take this time to again thank everyone involved in trying to save our mother. There isn’t enough words to thank you for what you tried to do.”

A 39-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences after Esther’s death and has since been released on conditional bail until March 5.

Attack - the incident happened on Saturday (Image: PA)

Mr Pavelin told reporters there was a “familial relationship” between the victim and the suspect.

Speaking after the incident, Jaywick councillor Brad Thompson said the community was left “in total shock”.

“I would like to give my condolences to the family which has lost a loved one at this time,” he said.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/esther-martin.