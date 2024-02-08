Essex Police has launched an investigation after a car and a cyclist were involved in a smash shortly before 6pm on Wednesday in Carnarvon Road.

After arriving at the scene, it was established a cyclist had suffered a head injury and was in a serious condition.

The road was subsequently closed by police officers before an East Anglian Air Ambulance airlifted the casualty Addenbrooke's Hospital.

In addition to the air ambulance, an ambulance, rapid response vehicle and the mental health joint response vehicle was also sent to the scene.

The area remained closed to the public and motorists until 1am on Thursday whilst a “thorough” investigation was carried out at the scene.



Site - the incident happened in Carnarvon Road (Image: Google)

Following the crash a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and remains in custody.

Paul Honeywood, Tendring councillor for the Pier ward, said he was saddened to hear of the incident.

Speaking to the Gazette, he said: “I am very sorry to hear about the recent accident in Carnarvon Road in which a cyclist has been badly injured.

Saddened - Tendring councillor for the Pier ward Paul Honeywood (Image: Will Lodge/TDC)

“It is sad to hear about any incidents of this nature and I of course send thoughts to him and his family and wish him a speedy recovery.

“I understand police have been involved and would urge any residents or anyone in the area if they saw anything to get in touch with the police to assist the ongoing investigation.”

Essex Police officers are now appealing for the public to send them any information which may help their investigation.

A spokesman said: "Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of it should get in touch."

Reports can be made to the force by submitting a report on the Essex Police website, by using the online Live Chat service, calling 101, or through independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously.

Residents should cite incident number 888 of February 7.