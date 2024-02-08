Summary

A12 blocked near Colchester after vehicle breaks down

Traffic
Colchester
By Macaully Moffat

Our live feed has now finished.

  • A12 traffic has 'come to a standstill' near Colchester
  • Reports of 'broken down vehicle' on Londonbound carriageway
  • Very heavy congestion in the area

Loading...

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos