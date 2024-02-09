These will mainly be along the A12 in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the Dartford Crossing and the M25.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, February 9 to Sunday, January 11.

There will be a few closures on the A12 over the weekend in Essex (Image: PA)

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, February 9 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Southbound way, there will be a carriageway closure between Junction 16 and 12 for reconstruction/renewal from 8pm to 5am.

Meanwhile, on the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 11pm to 5.30am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way between Junctions 27 and 28 there will be a carriageway closure for resurfacing works from 11pm to 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, February 10 in Essex

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 and 15 on the Southbound way from 5am to 8pm during the day.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed for maintenance works from 10pm until 5am.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a Junction 27 link road closure to the M11 Northbound and Southbound at Junction 6a from 10pm to 6am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, February 11 in Essex

A12

On the Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour entry slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Elsewhere, there will be an entry slip road closure at Junction 14 on the Southbound way from 5am to 11pm during the day.

Recommended reading:

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way will be shut between 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 anti-clockwise way there will be a Junction 27 link road closure to the M11 Northbound and Southbound at Junction 6a from 10.30pm to 5.30am.