Essex Police is investigating following the incident night, Wednesday, February 7, in which a car and a cyclist collided in Clacton shortly before 6pm.

Officers were called to the scene in Carnarvon Road by colleagues in the ambulance service.

The cyclist, a teenage boy, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A man has since been arrested on suspicion of drug driving. He remains in custody.

An police investigation has now been launched.

A spokesman said: "The road was closed and remained closed until shortly before 1am whilst thorough investigative work was carried out.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any dashcam footage of it should get in touch."

Reports can be made by submitting a report on the Essex Police website, by using the online Live Chat service, calling 101 or through Crimestoppers anonymously.

Cite incident number 888 of February 7.