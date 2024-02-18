Small and medium-sized businesses can sign up for the “Supporting your Staff” event which is hosted as part of the Tendring4Growth initiative.

The initiative, set up by Tendring Council, ran seminars, networking events as well as a jobs and skills fair to champion different sectors and hidden businesses from across the district in 2023.

The event is aimed at all those businesses which are already employing staff or looking for new recruits to join them in the future.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about current schemes available to assist with employee support, as well as more general topics including legislation and advice from the Human Resource (HR) perspective.

Confirmed keynote speeches include domestic abuse awareness in the workplace by Paula Fisher from Practical HR, the general HR picture by Tracey Salisbury from the local HR company HR Prime and employee’s mental health by Debbie Burns from Able Futures.

The Supporting your Staff event will take place on March 14 between 10am to 12.30pm at the Jaywick Sunspot.

Anyone interested can book a free ticket in advance via Eventbrite.