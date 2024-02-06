Ashley Warren’s dogs mauled Esther Martin, 68, to death while she was babysitting her 11-year-old grandson at Mr Warren’s home in Hillman Avenue on Saturday.

Speaking to the Sun newspaper, Ashley admitted he “didn’t believe all this stuff about the bullies” but that he now thinks the breed should be “wiped out”.

Victim - Esther Martin (Image: Essex Police/PA)

The 39-year-old said: “I did not know bullies were aggressive otherwise I wouldn’t have bought one. I didn’t believe all this stuff about the bullies.

“I thought it was all lies and people trying to kill off a breed of dog, but now I’ve learned the hard way and I wish I never had nothing to do with bullies. They’ve ruined my life. They’ve ruined my son’s life.”

Mr Warren moved from London to Jaywick to give his son “a fresh start” after the death of his son’s mum three years ago.

“I wanted [my son and his grandmother] to have a bond because my son’s mum; I knew that’s what she would’ve wanted,” he said.

Aftermath - a police cordon in Jaywick on Sunday (Image: NQ)

His dogs, Beauty – a “happy dog” who was “never vicious” – and Bear, had 12 puppies in December last year but he was only able to find new homes for three of them before it became illegal to sell or give away an XL bully.

The rapper, also known as Wyless Man, said Ms Martin was “perfectly happy” to look after her grandson and the dogs while he filmed a music video in London.

Investigation - police officers in Hillman Avenue (Image: PA)

He told the Sun: “She was comfortable and I said ‘are you sure you’re ok’ and she goes ‘yeah, I can manage. Just go and have a good time.’.

“When I got there, I started shooting the first little bit of video and my son rang me and he was in bits telling me ‘nanny tried to break up the dogs fighting and they pushed her over’. And I just told my son to get out the house because I wanted him to be safe and I didn’t know what was going on.”

He added: “All I’ve tried to do is better my son’s life and my life and me and Esther was happy. We had a better relationship now than we ever did before and we was really close before she passed and I’m just sorry for what Esther must’ve went through.”

Mr Warren was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and has since been released on conditional bail until March 5.