Holly Watson, whose daughter Rosie attends Kirby Primary Academy in Halstead Road, Kirby Cross, started an online petition to eliminate the school’s practice of rewarding 100 per cent attendance.

Since Rosie has been diagnosed with type-1 diabetes and is forced to miss school to attend her regular doctor's appointments.

Holly said: “With her hospital appointments it is impossible for her to get 100 per cent attendance.

“I can’t risk her life over a certificate.

“If you have a genuine illness why not void it or get rid of the certificate?”

A spokesperson for Kirby Primary said: “Attendance is a huge challenge for schools right across the country, and like many we’ve taken steps to encourage good attendance.

“We know that 100 per cent is extremely difficult with the coughs and colds that do the rounds in schools, so we have a range of incentives to recognise where families are doing everything they can to attend every day.

“This includes our 99 per cent club – where children who have 99 per cent attendance or better are awarded with a wristband; and a half-termly raffle for those who have attendance of above 96 per cent each half term.

“We also celebrate children who have the most improved attendance as well as weekly 100 per cent attendance where 1 child per class is selected.

“We always encourage families to come and talk to us in the first instance if they have any concerns so that these can be resolved.”