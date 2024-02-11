This week's round-up of the Gazette Camera Club includes colourful skies and amazing animal snaps, taken in and around Colchester and the Essex coast.
Talented photographers managed to capture the beauty of the north east of Essex in all its facets.
The pictures captured stunning skies in the morning and evenings with magnificent plays of colours, fascinating action shots of animals and clever animals.
For more great pictures and to get involved, visit Gazette Camera Club on Facebook.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here