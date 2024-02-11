Patients will not have to travel to Colchester for the treatment anymore, as an additional clinic has been set up at Clacton Hospital.

With the new addition, the main theatres at Colchester Hospital can prioritise more complex operations, as the treatment no longer involves stripping the veins out.

With a new minimally invasive method called endovenous ablation, most patients can be treated in a clinic room rather than an operating theatre.

Clacton resident Margaret Collinson, 81, needed treatment in her left leg at the end of last year and was one of the first to receive the treatment in Clacton.

She said: “The operation went fine – I didn’t feel a thing. It took about an hour and was much easier being in Clacton than travelling to Colchester.

“I had a cup of tea afterwards and went home.”

Mr Sohail Choksy is one of the vascular surgeon consultants performing the procedure alongside the outpatient team at the new clinic.

He said: “A lot of our patients live in Clacton or the surrounding area, so this is providing care where they need it. It also means it’s cost-effective and efficient.

“Varicose veins can work against ‘good’ veins and cause aching or throbbing for patients, so being able to offer the care they need quickly is beneficial in a nice environment. It also means theatre space isn’t being taken up for bigger operations needed by other patients.”

Patient Jon Tokley, 54, said he had lived with "unbearable pain" for most of last year following an ankle injury resulting in a leg ulcer.

Scans revealed he had a defective vein needing treatment.

He said: “This operation has completely changed my life. The pain was beyond bearable in my left leg.

“With the clinic opening, I was able to get the operation done quickly and I’m so relieved. I work as a manager for a sports club so I’m on my feet a lot.

“It was so much easier having it done in the clinic and the team looked after me. They were all amazing – unbelievable. I’m so grateful.”