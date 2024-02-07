Robyn Sharman, 21, and Jay Jaques, 25, have only just moved into their property in a new housing estate near Terrace Road.

Over the weekend their home was targeted by mindless youths armed with eggs while the pair were out.

After returning home, Robyn and Jay were shocked to find egg yolks splattered across their front door, windows and brickwork.

When they reviewed their Ring doorbell footage they saw three youngsters propelling eggs at the front of the house before running off into the darkness.

Robyn said: "It wasn’t until later when we got home we saw the eggs had not just hit the door but had hit the brickwork of our house as well as the house next door.

"At first, I wasn’t too worried about the egg because I just thought it was just on the door and the window, which would be relatively easy to wash off.

"However, once we realised it was on the brickwork, we were quite upset as eggs are really difficult to get off."

Welcome - The eggs splattered over the couple's front door (Image: Robyn Sharman)

Having not long moved into their first home, the couple say they do not yet have the the equipment required to to clear up the mess.

Robyn added: "This is our first home so we don’t have a ladder or anything to get up to where the eggs hit.

"Unfortunately, the eggs have stained the brickwork, even after we’ve had people come over and try to get it off."

Egged - The eggs thrown on the home's brickwork (Image: Robyn Sharman)

"It might have been a few seconds of fun for them but now we’ve been left having to go out of our way trying to clean egg off the bricks.

"Now our brand new house, which we worked very hard to get, has stains right on the front of it which we haven’t been able to get off."

Mess - An egg on a technical box outside the home (Image: Robyn Sharman)

Robyn said she did not report the incident to police as she did not feel it was a "serious enough issue to require police attention".