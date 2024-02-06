The incident, which happened at about 4am on the Londonbound carriageway between Junction 22 for Rivenhall and 21 for Witham. saw the vehicle hit into the central reservation and a bridge before flipping on its side.

Essex Police shut the road between with National Highways working on the incident throughout the day.

The driver was also arrested.

Both lanes were closed for hours, with what was described as a "complex operation" to recover the lorry being completed at about 2pm.

The lorry caused severe damage to the central reservation (Image: National Highways)

However, the road remained closed, with contractors working to reduce the closure to lane two only.

One lane was later opened, with the other remaining closed, which is still in place this morning.

Traffic is slow on approach on the Londonbound carriageway, with heavy queues back to Kelvedon.

A12 Londonbound – one lane closed before between J21 (Witham south) on the Witham bypass because of damage to the crash barriers following an accident yesterday. Traffic slow back to J24 (Kelvedon north). pic.twitter.com/fdbuqW9QJO — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) February 6, 2024

National Highways bosses have warned "specialist parts" are required for the repair to the central reservation and "no estimate" has been made on completion time.

A spokesman said yesterday at 4:53pm: "The A12 Londonbound between Junction 22 and Junction 21 near Witham has re-opened following the earlier collision.

"Lane two remains closed due to the barrier damage.

"Specialist parts are required for the repair, with no estimate on when this will be completed."