The last abdication took place on December 10, 1936, when Edward VIII decided to marry American actor and divorcee Wallis Simpson.

This move saw the position passed onto his brother George VI, the father of the late Queen Elizabeth II and grandfather of the current King.

What would happen if King Charles abdicated the throne?





If King Charles III abdicated the UK throne, it would move to the next person in the line of succession.

This would be his eldest son William, the Prince of Wales. The last time the throne was passed on was in 2022 when the late Queen died at the age of 96 at her home in Balmoral.

In the event of William becoming King, the whole line of succession would move forward, seeing William's eldest Prince George become next in line.

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.



See the line of succession for the UK throne

Here is the line of succession for the UK throne:

Prince William

Prince George

Princess Charlotte

Prince Louis

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Prince Archie

Princess Lilibet

Prince Andrew, Duke of York.

When was King Charles's coronation?





King Charles's coronation took place in Central London on May 6, 2023.

The day was declared a bank holiday with thousands of people turning up in the capital to mark the event.

This came after the King acceded to the throne on September 8, 2022, upon the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.