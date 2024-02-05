Acting Ch Insp Taks Shah thanked residents of the Brooklands estate for trying “as hard as they could” to save Esther Martin’s life on Saturday.

The 68-year-old died after an incident involving two dogs inside an address in Hillman Avenue.

Speaking after a visit to the seaside village today, Mr Shah said: “It is clear that within moments of this incident, members of the public tried as hard as they could to enter the property and save Esther’s life, sparing little thought for their own safety.

Senior officer - Acting Ch Insp Taks Shah visited Jaywick today (Image: Essex Police)

“Their actions do not surprise me. I can say with confidence from my conversations with people today, their actions reflect what I know and what I love about this community.

“I would like to offer these people my sincere thanks and respect. I would also like to praise the response of neighbours and the wider community.”

He added the incident has not only shaken Esther’s family but the whole of Jaywick.

Jaywick councillor Brad Thompson said the “tight-knit community” is in “total shock”.

A 39-year-old man from Jaywick was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and has since been released on conditional bail until March 5 while Essex Police’s investigation continues.

Victim - Esther Martin (Image: Essex Police/PA)

The victim’s daughter, Sonia Martin, has said the dogs were of the XL Bully breed – which was banned at the start of this month – with a total of six puppies and two adults in the property.

Acting Det Supt Stuart Truss said investigators are still working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs - a process which “may take some days”.

“We are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs. This may take some days but it’s really important we get it right,” he said.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support Esther’s family and inquiries will continue throughout this week.