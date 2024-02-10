The Oakwood Inn, in Holland-on-Sea, was struck by lightning in June 2023, which caused a massive blaze, destroying the roof of the building, parts of which date back to the 15th century.

Landlady Lauren Sutherland, who runs the pub with her wife Lauren Finch, was set to reopen in January, but a new schedule had to be made.

Lauren Sutherland said in a post on Facebook: “Due to unforeseen circumstances our reopening date has been delayed.

“Whilst I am disappointed, we also do not want to reopen and not be able to provide the service you are all used to.

Therefore, we are provisionally setting the date to February 12, but this will be confirmed.

“Thank you all for your continued support. We will be forever grateful for the community's generosity and kindness.

“The old girl will be back very soon, and she has been restored beautifully.”

The pub was hit by lightning and eight fire crews attended the fire and tried to tackle the blaze, including from the inside with an aerial ladder platform.

The incident left the family’s upstairs living area destroyed and caused extensive smoke damage to the pub.

Additionally, the pub room was left with massive water damage.

Friends and supporters from within the community managed to raise £5,900 for the family and to restore the Grade II listed building.