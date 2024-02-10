Essex County Council is consulting on plans to cut the limits on parts of the B1027 in Thorrington, Great Bentley and between Elmstead and Alresford.

Thorrington Parish Council has now voiced its unanimous support for the restrictions, as speeding is one of the residents’ main concerns.

According to the plans, Thorrington could see an added 253 metres to the 30mph zone on Clacton Road, starting just before Avocet Place.

A council spokesman said: “We the Thorrington Parish Councillors are unanimously in agreement with receiving the news of the new 30mph speed reduction in Thorrington; as speeding is the absolute top complaint that villagers communicate to us.

“Our understanding was that the new 30mph speed reduction location would lie somewhere between Avocet Place and Thorrington Cross.

“Altering approximately 200m of road helps, however, it would be beneficial for the speed reduction to start from exiting the roundabout at Thorrington Cross.

“On behalf of the villagers we have highlighted our concerns and questions to County Councillor Alan Goggin.

“Whilst welcoming the changes we shall continue to work towards more speed reduction measures here within Thorrington.

“We are very pleased to have the support of County Councillor Alan Goggin and the Essex Highways teams and thank them all for helping bring the ‘B1027 Project’ to fruition, as the project not only helps Thorrington Parish, but also our neighbouring Parishes.”

Residents can make representations about the plans by February 16.