A community street dance school, The Dance Spot, will be opening on March 4 with sessions for people of all ages and skill levels.

The lead instructor, Bradley Higgins, 27, has been dancing since he was just eight years old and now has 19 years of experience in dancing.

Instructor - Bradley Higgins (Image: Bradley Higgins)

Bradley said: "It's really exciting to open my own dance school as I know how much dance has done for me, especially when I was a kid.

"There is a lot of crime in this area and I found that when I was younger, dancing kept me off the streets and kept me occupied and out of trouble.

"I want to help out kids the same way my dance school helped me.

"I also don't see many specialised street dancing schools which I want to bring to the area.

"Most kids want to be involved with what is trending and street dance is."

Flippin' Heck - A younger Bradley Higgins mid back flip (Image: Bradley Higgins)

He started competing in competitions from an early age and won a World Championship dance competition on behalf of England.

Bradley continued: "When you're on stage you get such a buzz, especially when you are competing.

"One time I stepped away from dancing for a year to travel but as soon as I went back to regular dancing I realised how much I missed it and how much happier dancing makes me feel.

"Dancing has such a huge impact on your mental health, it's such a good thing to get involved with.

"It's great for your own confidence and creating a sense of community."

Dance sessions for under 8s, under 11s, teens aged 12 to 17 and adults will take place at PDUK Studios, in Brunel Road, Gorse Lane, Clacton.

Sessions for all ages cost £6.

For more information call Bradley on 07497 108961 or visit the Dance Spot website on thedancespot.uk.