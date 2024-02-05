Esther Martin, 68, died on Saturday after she was attacked by two dogs inside an address in Hillman Avenue.

She had been visiting her 11-year-old grandson when the tragedy occurred, with neighbours describing “horrific” screaming.

A 39-year-old man, who is understood to be known to the victim, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and has been released on conditional bail until March 5.

Victim - Esther Martin (Image: Essex Police/PA)

The victim’s daughter, Sonia Martin, has said the dogs were of the XL Bully breed – which was banned at the start of this month – with a total of six puppies and two adults in the property.

Acting Det Supt Stuart Truss said investigators are still working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs - a process which “may take some days”.

He said: “We’re making good progress in our investigation into Esther’s death.

“It is an investigation with a number of complexities, but we are determined to give Esther’s family the answers they need.

“We are working with experts to confirm the breed of the dogs. This may take some days but it’s really important we get it right.

“I would ask people not to speculate about this element - we will establish the facts and we will keep the community in Jaywick updated.”

Cordon - police officers in Hillman Avenue (Image: PA)

He added: “We’re continuing to support Esther’s family. They have been asked to be able to grieve in peace.”

Speaking yesterday, Ch Supt Glen Pavelin praised the actions of the responding officers and members of the public who tried to help.

He said: “When Essex Police officers entered the house their priority was - as always - to keep the community safe.

“Their unflinching bravery and professionalism ensured that there is no ongoing threat to the people of Essex as a result of this incident. Both dogs were destroyed inside the house.”

He also thanked neighbours who had tried to get into the property to help Esther.

“You should be proud,” he said.

Specially trained officers are continuing to support Esther’s family and inquiries will continue throughout this week.