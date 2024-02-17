Robert Temple will be bringing his new show, The Hypnotist: Red Raw, to the West Cliff Theatre.

Members of the audience can volunteer to go on stage to unlock their imaginations and create a once-in-a-lifetime show of improvised comedy under the influence of hypnosis on March 23.

Having toured the world for the past 20 years, Robert has played hilarious hypnotic shows in venues from the Las Vegas Strip to the West end of London

Robert Temple

A spokesman for the show said: "Gasp as volunteers from the audience drop deep into a hypnotic trance and lose all inhibitions, transforming into stars, all with just a click of Robert’s fingers.

"Things will be imagined, people’s identities forgotten, changed and their reality completely altered. All in the spirit of a ruddy good laugh.

"It’s the perfect night out whether you watch from the audience or you choose to participate as a star of the show, this is a night out not to be missed."

Robert Temple hypnotising people live on stage

Actors are not used in the performance and members of the audience are asked to volunteer if they would like to participate at the start of every performance.

Rob Mitchell-Gears, manager of the West Cliff, said: "As the manager, I want to make sure we are offering as wide a selection of shows as possible, whilst still retaining some of our regulars.

"We haven’t done this sort of show in my time at the theatre, and I’m hoping the people of Tendring are up for a bit of fun this March when Robert comes with his Hypnotist show.

"I think we are all a little intrigued about how this actually works, and Robert is building a huge reputation in the business for being one of the very best."

Robert and the people under his trance behind him

The show begins at 7.30pm and is not suitable for anyone under the age of 15.

Regular tickets are £21 and concessions are £19.

To buy tickets go to westcliffclacton.co.uk or call the box office on 01255 43 33 44.