A CRASH near a school has partially blocked road in Clacton, resulting in delays for motorists.

Drivers are being warned of slow traffic this morning following a crash in Leas Road, which was first reported at 9.23am by traffic control.

It has been reported the incident is affecting traffic on both sides of the road.

Traffic control said: “Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to a crash on Leas Road both ways near the school."

The Clacton Gazette has contacted Essex Police for a comment.