A12 closed near Witham after lorry in 'serious collision'

Traffic
By Macaully Moffat

  • A section of the A12 Londonbound is closed at Witham
  • Police say a lorry was in collision with a bridge and the central reservation
  • The driver of the lorry has been arrested
  • Police say road will be closed until this afternoon

