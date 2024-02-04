Essex Police said its officers were called to Hillman Avenue shortly after 4pm on Saturday where they found the victim.

The victim, named by her family as Esther Martin, from Woodford Green, London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Woman, 68, killed in Jaywick dog attack 'was visiting her grandson'

A 39-year-old man, who is from the village, was arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and is being questioned by detectives.

Kelly Fretwell, Esther's daughter, claims that there were eight dogs present in the house - six puppies and the two adult dogs who attacked the victim, when her mother was there alone.

The victim was visiting the house to see her 11-year-old grandson.

Kelly said: “She was amazing. She was retired and trying to bring her life back on track after the passing of my sister two years ago.

“She came to visit my nephew and now she is dead."

The family say the attack happened at 4pm but they did not find out what had happened until 10pm when police arrived at her front door.

She said: “This is a very distressing time for our family. If someone knocked on your door at night to say that your mum had been mauled to death, would you believe them?”

“There could have been two victims - my nephew has not only lost his mum and grandmother but he had to witness all this violence.

"He could have been killed as well.”

The family of 68-year-old Esther Martin said she was a retired Tesco worker and had four children.

Her daughter Kelly Fretwell, 46, said she was a dedicated grandmother, who tried to see her grandson as often as she could.

Mrs Martin has to other living children, aged 47 and 45.