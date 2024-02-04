The victim, named by her family as Esther Martin, from Woodford Green, London, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Essex Police said its officers were called to Hillman Avenue shortly after 4pm on Saturday.

Woman, 68, killed in Jaywick dog attack 'was visiting her grandson'

A 39-year-old man has been arrested following the incident in Jaywick, Essex, which is thought to have involved two XL Bully-type dogs.

Jaywick's ward councillor Brad Thompson said residents in the community had been left shocked by the tragic incident.

Councillor Brad Thompson (Image: Submitted)

"I was made aware of the incident in which a lady has lost her life in Jaywick," he said.

"I would like to give my condolences to the family which has lost a loved one at this time.

"The community is in total shock.

"We are a tight-net community and I believe I speak for the majority of residents when I ask for the family and residents to be left alone to give them time to come to terms with what has happened."