The events leading up to the incident are not yet clear and police are urging people to avoid speculation as they continue their probe.

Police were called to Hillman Avenue shortly after 4pm today (Saturday February 3) and enquiries taking place to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident.

There is no ongoing risk to the wider public, the force stressed

An Essex Police spokesman said: "There is likely to be a significant police presence in the area through the night and we would encourage anyone who has any concerns to come and speak to our officers.

"We urge people not to speculate about the circumstances around this incident and will update you with further information when we are able to."