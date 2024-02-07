The firm kicked off its centenary in Brightlingsea, the seaside town where it was founded in 1924, with a donation to the local museum.

Senior partner Kim Kennedy hailed the kick-off event as a "tremendous success with money going to an truly one of a kind local organisation".

Over the past century, John Fowlers has expanded, opening four offices in Colchester in addition to West Mersea.

READ MORE: 'Good' Colchester nursery praised by Ofsted in first visit since inadequate rating

As part of the centenary celebrations, the firm plans to present 11 more donations to good causes in Essex and Suffolk.

Head of business development and marketing, Michael Kennedy, said: "To be a part of the fabric of Colchester and the surrounding areas is massive for us.

"To reach 100 years old in a time where many businesses are seeing significant economic struggle is no small accomplishment and we owe it to our fantastic client following and our amazing team who strive for excellence in everything they do."

While it has not yet been revealed who will receive the remaining donations, Mr Kennedy hinted the next recipient is a cause "close to his heart".