The Red Lion pub and restaurant, in Clacton Road, St Osyth, is being sold by property agency Sidney Phillips.

The 18th-century village inn, which has been trading since the 1750s, boasts a traditional bar, pool room, restaurant with 24 covers and a diner with 12 covers.

Its large beer garden offers a great spot for summer drinkers, while the watering hole's four bedrooms provide a space for temporary guests.

The exterior was renovated in summer 2023 while the inside received a fresh paint job in January.

The Red Lion, which sponsors St Osyth football club, prides itself on its strong community links and hosts both darts and pool tournaments.

Throughout the year, the pub is also a popular venue for local music artists of all genres.

Anyone interested in the building, which has a leasehold of £40,000, can get in touch with Sidney Phillips.